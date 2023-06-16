UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Fulfills All Requirements Of IMF, Wishes To Continue Program: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan has fulfilled all requirements of the International Monetary Funds (IMF), and desires to continue the program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan has fulfilled all requirements of the International Monetary Funds (IMF), and desires to continue the program.

"We will never surrender before IMF for tough conditions," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The tough agreements could create difficulties for poor masses, he opined. The government is well aware of the problems of the masses, he said adding that we are trying to provide maximum relief to the common man.

Commenting on Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, he said, both the PML-N, leaders had been working well for the party's interest.

He said Miftah Ismail had served as the finance minister of Pakistan.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, he said was a high-caliber personality and supported the main leadership of our party.

To a question, the minister said that any leader of PML-N can submit suggestions to the party head. He said it depends on the party head to consider the proposal or reject it.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that there is no rift among the party members.

To another query about the next general elections, he said the PML-N, would win the general elections.

About seat adjustment, he said, there is sufficient time in the next elections for taking such type of decisions. However, he said, we can make seat adjustments where it is necessary.

