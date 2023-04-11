Close
Pakistan Fulfills Responsibility To Respect, Protect Minorities: Baba Deedar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan fulfills responsibility to respect, protect minorities: Baba Deedar

Baba Deedar Kumar Ghai, the Honorary Ambassador for Universal Peace Tuesday said that Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibility in respecting and protecting minorities rights, while in India, minorities have no rights

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Baba Deedar Kumar Ghai, the Honorary Ambassador for Universal Peace Tuesday said that Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibility in respecting and protecting minorities rights, while in India, minorities have no rights.

He expressed these views while talking to APP after performing Puja along with a delegation at the historical Shiv temple Chitti Gatti Mansehra.

While appreciating the measures taken by the Pakistani government, Baba Deedar Kumar Ghai said taking care of the worship places and rights of minorities in Pakistan, was a commendable step that has created harmony amongst the religious entities.

He urged the media to play a constructive role in promoting peace instead of spreading hatred among religions, we have worked throughout our lives to eliminate intense hatred between all religions and promote love.

Baba Deera paid rich tribute to the Pakistani government, all state institutions, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs for ensuring the rights and protection of all minorities in the country.

