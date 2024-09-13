- Home
Pakistan Fully Adheres To "Shanghai Spirit" To Build Mutual Trust, Pursuit Of Common Development: Gillani
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan fully adheres to the "Shanghai spirit", and stands committed to building mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development.
He was addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization business and Investment Conference as a chief guest on Friday, a news release said.
He said that immense potential exists for trade, investment, and joint ventures in areas such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology and we seek to strengthen regional cooperation within the SCO by fostering economic ties with our partner nations. "Our strategic location, coupled with our rich natural resources and skilled workforce, makes us an attractive destination for foreign investment, Chairman Senate observed", he said.
He observed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which provides vital access to international markets for our landlocked SCO partners, Pakistan is focusing on several other avenues to promote regional development.
The Special Economic Zones, he said, offer lucrative opportunities for investment and industrial growth, creating new pathways for innovation and employment across the region. He called for prioritizing collaboration in sectors such as agriculture technology, renewable energy and digital infrastructure, to expedite sustainable economic growth.
He said that promoting people-to-people exchanges and business-to-business cooperation can build lasting partnerships that benefit both the economies and the people.
Chairman Senate urged the Business community to explore new markets and promote economic integration through tariff reductions, simplified customs procedures, and increased market access.
He urged the member countries to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship through joint research initiatives, technology transfers and start-up collaborations to create new jobs, boost productivity, and ensure that our countries remain competitive in the global market. He remarked that challenges can only be tackled through collective action and shared vision.
Chairman Senate Observed that the Parliament of Pakistan, particularly the Senate, has remained committed to supporting all efforts that strengthen cooperation under the SCO framework. “Our shared goals of economic growth, peace, and stability will benefit from the active involvement of parliamentary institutions,” he said while addressing the participants.
He called for working together—government, businesses, and parliament—hand in hand, to create a region that is more prosperous, connected, and innovative.
He also commended the FPCCI for organizing this important event. “The SCO is not just a platform for dialogue, but a powerful engine for growth and cooperation. With over 40% of the world's population. The SCO is one of the largest regional organizations in the world and its influence continues to grow as our member countries strengthen their trade and economic ties”, he concluded.
