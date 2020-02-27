Pakistan fully alive to Indian designs: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen. Babar Iftikhar

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan is fully alive to internal and external threats and will render every sacrifice to protect its security and territorial integrity with full capacity and resolve, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen. Babar Iftikhar on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference, he reiterated the firm resolve of Pakistan government, Armed Forces and the nation to stand united for the country's defence and warned the adversaries not to test Pakistan's capability and resolve.

"There is no room for war between two nuclear powers. We are aware of India's capability and are ever ready to defend our motherland. If war starts, it will have unintended and uncontrollable consequences," he said while answering a question about Indian military buildup.

"We are taking their statements and designs seriously and will defend our motherland at any cost. We always prefer to ensure peace in the region but our core capability is very much in place," he added.

He said Pakistan was also having an eye on India's military spending that was Pakistan centric and India was among top three countries in the world, in terms of military spending.

In this context, he specifically mentioned to February 27, 2019 operation 'Swift Retort' and said despite India's massive spending on defence, Pakistan showed it capacity and capability by shooting down two Indian planes and arresting its Squardon Leader Abhinandan.

"After the Pulwama incident, Indian jets intruded into Pakistan's territory in the dark of night but our quick response made them run while dropping their payload in forest area," he said. "But, we responded in broad day-light, targeting six military installations, hitting down their two fighter jets while Indian military hit down its own helicopter in desperation."More/maz/ajb/mag

