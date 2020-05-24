Pakistan fully capable in manufacturing ventilators, sanitizers, masks, PPEs: NDMA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Sunday said Pakistan was fully capable in manufacturing ventilators, sanitizers, masks, personal protective equipments (PPEs) to effectively combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he commended the services of medical staffers including laboratory technicians and pathological experts working in the provincial and Federal hospitals.

He appreciated the laboratories and hospitals for increasing the testing capacity of the coronavirus patients.

For diagnosing virus-infected patients, he said, there were standard operating procedures (SOPs) and specific methodology for testing the people having symptoms of deadly virus.

The chairman said there was no need to test the people living across the country and suggested to bring the infected people only to the hospitals or laboratories for the coronavirus tests.

To a question about availability of required equipments for coronavirus, he said the NDMA had sufficient stock including kits for testing coronavirus patients.

He said if the provincial governments needed anything, they should send the request to the NDMA to meet their demands.

About the time frame for ending the coronavirus pandemic in the country, he said advanced nations having rich financial and medical resources were still fighting viral infection.

He appealed the people to adopt SOPs and safety measures including social distancing for protecting themselves and their families from the virus pandemic.

To a question, he said Chinese companies were helping Pakistan in different sectors for combating COVID-19.

He also lauded the efforts of technical experts for manufacturing N-95 masks.