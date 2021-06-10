UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Fully Capable To Generate More Electricity: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:33 AM

Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said Pakistan is fully capable to generate more electricity for meeting demand of domestic and commercial consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said Pakistan is fully capable to generate more electricity for meeting demand of domestic and commercial consumers.

There is a small technical fault found in Tarbela dam, and all-out efforts are being made to ensure smooth supply of electricity in next few hours, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Commenting on loadshedding being observed in some parts of the country, he said work is in progress and shortly, we will address the issue.

Pakistan, he said has sufficient resources to produce more electricity.

He said measures have been taken for transmission lines so that uninterrupted power supply could be madein a proper manner.

