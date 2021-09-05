UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Fully Cognizant Of Developments In Neighbourhood; Prepared To Thwart Any Plot Hatched To Hamper Peace: President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan fully cognizant of developments in neighbourhood; prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that Pakistan, being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood, was committed to securing peace, and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace.

"This brave nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity", Dr Alvi said in his message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The President expressed his confidence that the spirit of 6th September had made them stand firm and steadfast against all odds.

"Today we are actively fighting a hybrid war being waged against us. I commend the security agencies for their relentless efforts towards exposing the enemy carrying out covert activities", he added.

The President called upon the world community to come forward and condemn such naked hostilities aimed at sabotaging peace and stability in the region.

He emphatically stated that Pakistan would never back away from its principled stand on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"We stand by the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed under the UN Security Council resolutions", he maintained.

The President said the country's Defence and Martyrs Day on 6th September stood out in history as a symbol of courage, patriotism and commitment shown by the Armed Forces and by the valiant nation.

"On this day 56 years ago, the soldiers and officers of Armed Forces displayed unprecedented bravery and professionalism, and thwarted the evil designs of the enemy", he said and recalled that together with the whole nation at their back, Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force defeated the enemy on all fronts.

"I pay homage to the soldiers and officers who displayed the highest degree of valour and sacrificed their lives for the country's defence. I also salute the families of the shuhada for their fortitude and forbearance", he added.

The President said the nation trusted the capability, combat readiness and resilience of our Armed Forces that have successfully overcome the security challenges faced by us.

"Our forces and agencies are also playing an active role in the internal security and have successfully defeated terrorist elements to provide peace to us." "Our troops are actively contributing during floods, earthquakes and other natural calamities. They help maintain world peace under the UN banner", he mentioned.

"Let us once again salute the heroes who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland. Let us make a resolve that while keeping alive the spirit of September in our hearts, we shall continue to play our roles towards safeguarding the security of Pakistan to ensure a prosperous future for the nation", the President stressed.

***Embargoed till 2359 hours tonight***\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist World Army United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu September All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

28 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

28 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

43 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

43 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

58 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi ..

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.