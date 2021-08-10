UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Fully Committed To Ensure Protection Of Minorities' Rights: President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan remains committed to ensure the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan remains committed to ensure the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities.

He assured all minority groups that the government would make every effort to safeguard their rights and work for their well-being.

"Minorities have played commendable role in the social and economic development of the country. I am glad to state that the minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights which have been guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan, " the president said in a message on Minorities' Day being observed across the country on Wednesday.

The president said 11th August was being observed every year as Minorities' Day in Pakistan to recognize the contributions made by minorities in various fields, particularly in education, science, judiciary, civil services and defence.

"Our religion, islam, also fully recognizes and advocates for protection of the rights of minorities which were recognized under the Charter of Madinah, wherein all the religious communities were guaranteed equal religious and political rights," he added.

The president said the government of Pakistan had been making consistent efforts for the welfare and facilitation of minorities.

In this regard, he said, the National Commission for Minorities had been constituted to monitor the working of safeguards provided to minorities in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Similarly, the government reserved 5% quota in government jobs as well as separate seats in both houses of the Parliament to encourage minorities to play their role in economic and political development of the country, he added.

Moreover, the president said, steps were being taken to provide grants and financial assistance to students and members of the minority communities for their education as well as the upkeep of their worship places.

"I also call upon the Ulema and media to educate the people about the rights of minorities and promote the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity among the people to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country," he added.

***EMBARGOED Till 2359 HRS on Tuesday***

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Minority Parliament August Media All Government Unity Foods Limited Jobs Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to ..

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to Find Political Solution - Spo ..

5 minutes ago
 Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin ..

Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin

5 minutes ago
 New child safety features for Google, YouTube

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

5 minutes ago
 11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

9 minutes ago
 US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bi ..

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.