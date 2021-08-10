Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan remains committed to ensure the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan remains committed to ensure the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities.

He assured all minority groups that the government would make every effort to safeguard their rights and work for their well-being.

"Minorities have played commendable role in the social and economic development of the country. I am glad to state that the minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights which have been guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan, " the president said in a message on Minorities' Day being observed across the country on Wednesday.

The president said 11th August was being observed every year as Minorities' Day in Pakistan to recognize the contributions made by minorities in various fields, particularly in education, science, judiciary, civil services and defence.

"Our religion, islam, also fully recognizes and advocates for protection of the rights of minorities which were recognized under the Charter of Madinah, wherein all the religious communities were guaranteed equal religious and political rights," he added.

The president said the government of Pakistan had been making consistent efforts for the welfare and facilitation of minorities.

In this regard, he said, the National Commission for Minorities had been constituted to monitor the working of safeguards provided to minorities in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Similarly, the government reserved 5% quota in government jobs as well as separate seats in both houses of the Parliament to encourage minorities to play their role in economic and political development of the country, he added.

Moreover, the president said, steps were being taken to provide grants and financial assistance to students and members of the minority communities for their education as well as the upkeep of their worship places.

"I also call upon the Ulema and media to educate the people about the rights of minorities and promote the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity among the people to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country," he added.

