Open Menu

Pakistan Fully Committed To Eradicate Polio Virus: PM Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan fully committed to eradicate polio virus: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday appreciated the Gates Foundation’s support to the government’s efforts to secure a polio-free Pakistan and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to rid the country of the debilitating virus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday appreciated the Gates Foundation’s support to the government’s efforts to secure a polio-free Pakistan and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to rid the country of the debilitating virus.

The caretaker prime minister received a telephone call from Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) this evening to discuss progress in the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

The prime minister is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the telephone call, the prime minister and Gates followed up on their discussion in New York when they met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in September.

In this regard, the caretaker prime minister briefed Gates on the polio vaccination drive currently in progress across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar assured Gates that the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to delivering on the promise of a healthier, safer and financially inclusive Pakistan and counted on reliable partners such as the BMGF in this endeavour.

The issues of malnutrition and maternal health also came under discussion.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the excellent cooperation between the government and the BMGF.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Polio Visit Bill Gates Progress New York United Arab Emirates September Media From Government

Recent Stories

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves ..

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves, 4029 booked, 3480 arrested i ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for completion of land record compute ..

Commissioner for completion of land record computerization up to Dec 30

4 minutes ago
 Session judge visits district jail Kohat

Session judge visits district jail Kohat

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leave ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official vi ..

6 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

7 minutes ago
 Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members ..

Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members in Paharpur Tehsil

8 minutes ago
PDWP approves six development schemes

PDWP approves six development schemes

8 minutes ago
 3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

8 minutes ago
 Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

8 minutes ago
 Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in touris ..

Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in tourism development app

7 minutes ago
 Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargai ..

Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargain of co-accused

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's share in $100 billion import market of ..

Pakistan's share in $100 billion import market of South Africa quite negligible: ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan