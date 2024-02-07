Pakistan Fully Committed To Foster Inclusive Democratic Process: FO
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on Thursday as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Foreign Office said that Pakistan is fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its law and constitution.
Responding to remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on Thursday as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.
She said our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.
