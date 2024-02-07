Open Menu

Pakistan Fully Committed To Foster Inclusive Democratic Process: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on Thursday as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Foreign Office said that Pakistan is fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its law and constitution.

Responding to remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on Thursday as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.

She said our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United Nations

Recent Stories

Eight injured in blast near election office in PB- ..

Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

13 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

13 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

13 hours ago
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

13 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

13 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

14 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

14 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan