- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan fully committed to inclusive democratic process; security plans finalised for Feb 8 polls: ..
Pakistan Fully Committed To Inclusive Democratic Process; Security Plans Finalised For Feb 8 Polls: FO
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 08:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday said that Pakistan was fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process and uphold the rule of law.
The spokesperson's remarks came in response to the media queries on the statement by UN Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Türk who had urged authorities in Pakistan to ensure that parliamentary elections this week were free and fair.
He also appealed to ensure a fully free and fair vote and to recommit to the democratic process and an environment that promotes and protects human rights.
“Pakistan is fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process, upholding the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and Constitution," the spokesperson remarked.
She said the security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on February 8, 2024, as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan's judicial system provided for fair trial and due process.
Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process, she added.
Recent Stories
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
678,006 registered voters in NA-1288 hours ago
-
14 killed, 1186 injured in 1135 RTCs in Punjab8 hours ago
-
Child's body found in G-68 hours ago
-
PPP will emerge victorious in general election: Kundi8 hours ago
-
ECP suspends NA-95 Faisalabad, RO for unauthorised absence9 hours ago
-
PPP to focus on uniting country, ending hatred politics: Bilawal9 hours ago
-
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates9 hours ago
-
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi9 hours ago
-
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar10 hours ago
-
29 candidates to contest in PS-6010 hours ago
-
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election10 hours ago
-
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman10 hours ago