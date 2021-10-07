Pakistan fully committed to protect human rights: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said the state was fully committed to protect human rights; and adequate legal apparatus and administrative measures had been taken in that regard.

He said this while talking to Chairperson, National Commission on Women Status (NCWS), Nilofer Bakhtiar, who called on him here at Governor's House .

Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman and Member NCWS Adeela Khan were also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI-led) government had shown even greater interests and obligated in protecting rights of women.

"It has promulgated Enforcement of Women's Property Act 2020 to make sure that women get their due share in the inherited property. It has also enacted laws to discourage abuse of children. There is zero tolerance for crimes against women and children at the government level", he added.

Nilofer Bakhtiar said that the NCSW was dedicated to representing the diverse voices of women across every district in the country realizing gender equality in the public and private spheres.

She said, "NCWS is mandated to promote social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the constitution . The Commission has also produced several reports suggesting ways to counter violence against women besides holding seminars to discuss pro-woman legislation", she added.

The governor appreciating the endeavours and performance of NCWS said that it was imperative to address the structural causes of gender inequality, such as violence against women, economic empowerment, decent workplace environment, skill development, resource mobilization, etc.