Pakistan fully committed to root out terrorism from its soil: Analyst

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Defence analyst Brig (Retd) Said Nazir has said that security forces were making all-out efforts to eliminate terrorism incidents of terrorism in the country.

Police, para-military forces were the front-line fighters against the terrorism, he said while participating in Radio Pakistan’s current affairs programme.

He opined that the terrorist activities in the country were the result of the nexus of Research and Analysis Wing( RAW) and other agencies, inimical to Pakistan.

He said that the interim Afghan government was unable to control the militant organizations on its soil, to refrain from their nefarious designs against other countries.

He said "Pakistan always supports peace and prosperity in Afghanistan as peace in Pakistan is directly linked with peace in Afghanistan."

"Pakistan has fought a successful war against terrorism and reiterated the commitment that operation against terrorists will continue till its logical end”, he added.

India, he said, for the sake of its hegemonic designs was interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

He said the government was focusing on the development projects in Balochistan in order to compensate for the sense of deprivation among local people. Moreover, all-out efforts were underway to bring Baloch people into the national mainstream, he added.