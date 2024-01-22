Pakistan Fully Committed To Success Of CPEC: PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday said that Pakistan was fully committed to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stressed the need for both sides to continue to work closely to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.
He was talking to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong who paid a courtesy call on him.
The prime minister welcomed the Chinese vice foreign minister as well as members of his delegation and said Pakistan deeply valued its all-weather, strategic, cooperative partnership with China.
Recalling his visit to Beijing for the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in October 2023, he said that he was deeply touched by the warm sentiments of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang towards Pakistan.
He also conveyed his best wishes for the Chinese leadership.
In addition to Pakistan-China relations, the regional situation also came under discussion during the meeting.
The Chinese vice foreign minister thanked the prime minister for the courtesy call and briefed him regarding various meetings held during the visit.
He conveyed special greetings of the Chinese leadership to the prime minister.
He said China and Pakistan were “iron-brothers”. He assured that China would always remain a reliable partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.
