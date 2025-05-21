Pakistan Fully Prepared For War If India Is Imposed: DG ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says India has fostered arrogance and a false sense of confidence, embracing a unilateral mindset while disregarding international human rights conventions
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but remains fully prepared for war if one is imposed upon it.
In an interview with BBC urdu, he remarked that India has fostered arrogance and a false sense of confidence, embracing a unilateral mindset while disregarding international human rights conventions. He added that a conflict can any time be ignited in the presence of such a mindset, devoid of rationality, primarily to pacify its domestic public.
When asked about the possibility of a nuclear war between the two atomic powers of South Asia, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry dismissed the notion as sheer stupidity, an inconceivable and absurd idea. He emphasized that Pakistan is a responsible nation and has contained escalation in the recent military conflict with India through a measured, calibrated, and proportionate response.
The Director General ISPR said India targeted innocent civilians, including women and children, to advance its political rhetoric. He made it clear that Indians can never deter the people of Pakistan and its armed forces from responding to any aggression. He said India is creating instability in the region through its false narrative.
In response to another question, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan abhors terrorism and is willing to take action if credible evidence is provided regarding the involvement of any Pakistani citizen.
He said India has yet not come up with any evidence regarding the involvement of Pakistani citizens in the Pahalgam incident.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully prepared for war if India is imposed: DG ISPR
PSL X Qualifier 1: Quetta Gladiators opt bat first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, ..
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Tariq Sameer's brother-in-Law
Historic protest under "Save the Province" campaign on May 26: Governor Kundi
Govt setting up National Cohesion Centers to foster unity across the nation: Aur ..
TP-1, TP-3 recycled water projects boost SITE industrial self-sufficiency
Governor Kundi, PHF President discuss revival of Hockey in Pakistan
Aqeel, Shoaib, Yousaf, Muzammil move in Federal Cup semis
HEC relieves Dr Zia Ul Qayyum as ED
CM to inaugurate new food testing laboratory soon
NGC, LUMS Energy Institute to host consultative workshop on power sector on Satu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully prepared for war if India is imposed: DG ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Tariq Sameer's brother-in-Law12 minutes ago
-
Historic protest under "Save the Province" campaign on May 26: Governor Kundi14 minutes ago
-
Govt setting up National Cohesion Centers to foster unity across the nation: Aurangzeb Khichi15 minutes ago
-
TP-1, TP-3 recycled water projects boost SITE industrial self-sufficiency16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, PHF President discuss revival of Hockey in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
HEC relieves Dr Zia Ul Qayyum as ED16 minutes ago
-
CM to inaugurate new food testing laboratory soon16 minutes ago
-
NGC, LUMS Energy Institute to host consultative workshop on power sector on Saturday15 minutes ago
-
Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and climate finance transparency22 minutes ago
-
Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Balochistan: PPP leader Raisani condemns terrorism, ..22 minutes ago
-
Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership, ironclad friendship to grow further: DPM Dar22 minutes ago