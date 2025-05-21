Pakistan fully prepared for war if India is imposed: DG ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but remains fully prepared for war if one is imposed upon it.

In an interview with BBC urdu, he remarked that India has fostered arrogance and a false sense of confidence, embracing a unilateral mindset while disregarding international human rights conventions. He added that a conflict can any time be ignited in the presence of such a mindset, devoid of rationality, primarily to pacify its domestic public.

When asked about the possibility of a nuclear war between the two atomic powers of South Asia, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry dismissed the notion as sheer stupidity, an inconceivable and absurd idea. He emphasized that Pakistan is a responsible nation and has contained escalation in the recent military conflict with India through a measured, calibrated, and proportionate response.

The Director General ISPR said India targeted innocent civilians, including women and children, to advance its political rhetoric. He made it clear that Indians can never deter the people of Pakistan and its armed forces from responding to any aggression. He said India is creating instability in the region through its false narrative.

In response to another question, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan abhors terrorism and is willing to take action if credible evidence is provided regarding the involvement of any Pakistani citizen.

He said India has yet not come up with any evidence regarding the involvement of Pakistani citizens in the Pahalgam incident.