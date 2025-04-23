Pakistan fully prepared to counter any aggression: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari released a forceful video statement, responding to what she called a “false flag drama”, orchestrated by India.

She warned that Pakistan is fully prepared to counter any act of aggression and will respond with strength if provoked. She expressed deep regret over the recent incident in Srinagar, questioning how such an attack could take place in a zone heavily militarised with over 700,000 Indian troops. “Even the Indian public is asking how this could happen in such a sensitive area,” she noted, pointing out that critical questions about previous incidents remain unanswered — further fueling suspicions of a staged operation.

“This is yet another cowardly attempt, just like the ones India has made in the past, aimed at falsely accusing Pakistan,” Azma said.

Addressing India’s rhetoric, Azma Bokhari remarked, “I’ve heard some empty threats being thrown around. Our tea is indeed excellent, but we don’t always serve it. A guest once in a while is tolerable — but if guests become frequent, Pakistan’s army, its people, and its government know how to respond accordingly.”

She issued a stern warning against any military adventurism by India under the pretext of the incident, calling it a “grave mistake.”

“Thanks to Allah, Pakistan has made India taste defeat before — and we will go to any length to defend our homeland again,” she concluded.