Open Menu

Pakistan Fully Prepared To Counter Any Aggression: Azma

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan fully prepared to counter any aggression: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari released a forceful video statement, responding to what she called a “false flag drama”, orchestrated by India.

She warned that Pakistan is fully prepared to counter any act of aggression and will respond with strength if provoked. She expressed deep regret over the recent incident in Srinagar, questioning how such an attack could take place in a zone heavily militarised with over 700,000 Indian troops. “Even the Indian public is asking how this could happen in such a sensitive area,” she noted, pointing out that critical questions about previous incidents remain unanswered — further fueling suspicions of a staged operation.

“This is yet another cowardly attempt, just like the ones India has made in the past, aimed at falsely accusing Pakistan,” Azma said.

Addressing India’s rhetoric, Azma Bokhari remarked, “I’ve heard some empty threats being thrown around. Our tea is indeed excellent, but we don’t always serve it. A guest once in a while is tolerable — but if guests become frequent, Pakistan’s army, its people, and its government know how to respond accordingly.”

She issued a stern warning against any military adventurism by India under the pretext of the incident, calling it a “grave mistake.”

“Thanks to Allah, Pakistan has made India taste defeat before — and we will go to any length to defend our homeland again,” she concluded.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

41 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

47 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

1 hour ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

1 hour ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

5 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan