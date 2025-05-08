Open Menu

Pakistan Fully Prepared To Defend Sovereignty: Warns Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan fully prepared to defend sovereignty: warns Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Thursday warned that Pakistan seeks peace, but will not back down if provoked as we are fully prepared to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

In a candid interview with CNN channel, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif underscored Pakistan's resolve to protect its sovereignty, stating that the country is fully prepared to respond to any threat or provocation. He further alleged that India is overstepping its boundaries and violating international norms, which has become a major source of contention and a catalyst for conflict in the region. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions, emphasizing the need for collective pressure to address the growing tensions in the region.

In response to a question, Khawaja Asif pointed out that the Indian media itself has acknowledged the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir. "The Indian actions were deliberate attacks on civilians, resulting in harm to innocent women and children, which flagrantly violates international humanitarian law," he asserted.

Regarding the Pahalgam incident, the Defence Minister renewed Pakistan's demand for a prompt international investigation, calling on the global community to uncover the truth behind the attack in the disputed territory and identify those responsible.

