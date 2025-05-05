Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan is fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs by India.

Any mistake by Modi would be given historic response, he said while talking to a private television channel. He accused Modi of using the situation for personal gain and as an election card, he stated.

Commenting on suspension of Indus water treaty by India, he said, we will approach to concern forum to address water issue created by India. The next wars, he said would be on water issue.

In reply to a question about “Jaffar Express” attack, he said India was found involved in the attack and we have provided evidence to the international community regarding the incident. Sixteen Indian consulates had been working in Afghanistan to support defunct organizations, he said adding that these defunct groups were found sabotaging peace in Balochistan region.

To a question about unity in political groups of Pakistan, he said Pakistani nation and political parties are united to defend the motherland with Pakistan Armed Forces.