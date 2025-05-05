Open Menu

Pakistan Fully Prepared To Defuse Any Aggressive Designs Of India: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan is fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan is fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs by India.

Any mistake by Modi would be given historic response, he said while talking to a private television channel. He accused Modi of using the situation for personal gain and as an election card, he stated.

Commenting on suspension of Indus water treaty by India, he said, we will approach to concern forum to address water issue created by India. The next wars, he said would be on water issue.

In reply to a question about “Jaffar Express” attack, he said India was found involved in the attack and we have provided evidence to the international community regarding the incident. Sixteen Indian consulates had been working in Afghanistan to support defunct organizations, he said adding that these defunct groups were found sabotaging peace in Balochistan region.

To a question about unity in political groups of Pakistan, he said Pakistani nation and political parties are united to defend the motherland with Pakistan Armed Forces.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and De ..

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025

58 seconds ago
 Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El ..

Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrill ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps U ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 1 ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive d ..

Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for ..

5 minutes ago
 Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in mult ..

Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements in KP

5 minutes ago
 DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor ..

DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tension ..

24 minutes ago
FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers ..

FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance

25 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

25 minutes ago
 Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-frie ..

Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Cha ..

25 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security force ..

32 minutes ago
 Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspici ..

Swati seeks urgent report on multi-billion suspicious transactions in Kohistan

33 minutes ago
 PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary Gener ..

PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan