Pakistan Fully Supports Freedom, Right To Self Determination Of Kashmiris: President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:47 PM

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi while expressing severe concern over curfew, military lockdown and human rights violations by India in the occupied Kashmir said that Pakistan fully supports the freedom and right to self determination of Kashmiris

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi while expressing severe concern over curfew, military lockdown and human rights violations by India in the occupied Kashmir said that Pakistan fully supports the freedom and right to self determination of Kashmiris.Pakistani government is fully determined for the promotion and protection of human rights.In his message on Human Rights Day, President said that to celebrate this day is indicative of our strong belief for the promotion of human rights.Pakistan supports the freedom and right to self determination of Kashmiris.

He while expressing severe concern over the military lockdown, curfew and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir said that all worldly, government, non-government organizations, media and civil society should play their role for protection of rights of Kashmiris and for the right to self determination.To make sure protection of human rights, freedom and equality and respect of human dignity is included in the basic rules of our religion and the constitution, he added.There is need to pay more attention towards protection of poor sectors of society, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

