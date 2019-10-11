UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Fully Supports Turkey's Concerns On Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Pakistan fully supports Turkey's concerns on terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan stands in full support and solidarity with Turkey and understands its concerns relating to terrorism.

In a telephonic call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan's support and solidarity.

"As a country which has lost more than 70,000 lives due to terrorism and borne the burden of more than 3 million refugees for decades, Pakistan is fully cognizant of the threats and challenges being faced by Turkey having lost 40,000 of its people to terrorism," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "We pray that Turkey's efforts for enhanced security, regional stability and peaceful resolution of the Syrian situation are fully successful."He said the government and people of Pakistan looked forward to accord a warm welcome to President Erdogan on his forthcoming visit to Pakistan later this month.

