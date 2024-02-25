Pakistan Future Associated With Educated Youth: Governor KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted the crucial role of education in shaping Pakistan's future during his address to a 70-member student delegation. He underscored that providing quality education is a Primary duty of both Federal and provincial governments.
Governor Ali expressed a strong desire to ensure that no child faces educational deprivation due to adverse conditions. He encouraged both male and female students to invest their time in studies, reading, and utilizing social media and the internet for educational purposes.
Addressing concerns raised by the student delegation regarding issues such as fees and scholarships, Governor Ali assured them that he would personally engage with the heads of educational institutions, including vice-chancellors, to address these matters.
He emphasized the importance of providing free education for disabled children, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the nation.
Governor Ali commended the students as valuable assets and stressed the need to protect and channel their energies positively for social development. He acknowledged the challenges and expectations faced by today's youth in the realm of modern education and reassured them of the government's commitment to investing in education.
Expressing gratitude to the students for their visit, Governor Ali highlighted that he is the first governor actively engaging with various sectors and promptly addressing their concerns. He concluded by urging the youth to excel not only in their education but also in contributing to the development of their families, regions, and the nation.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khursheed Shah affirms Gillani's candidacy for Senate Chairman20 minutes ago
-
Rs 7.5mln disbursed to 53 people on Ombudsman orders20 minutes ago
-
Best performing LESCO officers awarded30 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.5m from 327 defaulters in 24 hours30 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders say to contact all parties for grand dialogue50 minutes ago
-
USC unveils generous price cuts during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Barat being observed with deep religious spirit1 hour ago
-
Industrial customer stealing electricity caught1 hour ago
-
100 types of new animals to arrive at Lahore Zoo2 hours ago
-
Authorities crackdown on kite flying, 10 held in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
3 injured in house fire2 hours ago
-
Tight security on 'Shab-e-Barat'2 hours ago