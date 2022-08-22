Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus on education, health and justice

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says anything deviating from this path is anti-people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan's future lies in human capital formation with a focus on education, health and justice.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said anything deviating from this path is anti-people.

The Prime Minister said all reforms, no matter the time they take and pain they carry, should converge on this single point. He said this is where politics should compete.

Earlier, the PM convened a meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas of the country especially in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Prime Minister would be briefed about the disbursement of cash assistance including payment of twenty-five thousand rupees to the flood victims under Benazir Income Support Program.

The meeting would be apprised of relief activities being carried out through helicopters as the floods have cut off land route in Balochistan and Sindh.