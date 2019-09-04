Pakistan gave counselor access to Kulbhushan on its terms: DG ISPR

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said that India agreed to Pakistan 's terms on giving counselor access to Indian Navy Commander Kulbhushan Jadev following the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) and Geneva Convention.

He told a press conference that earlier India had refused to accept counselor access for Kulbhushan, but later it accepted Pakistan's all five terms for the purpose, which included video recording of the proceeding of the meeting, besides allowing none other than Indian High Commission's official in Pakistan to meet Kulbhushan.

He said all the five points by Pakistan were in accordance with the international laws.