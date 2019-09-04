UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Gave Counselor Access To Kulbhushan On Its Terms: DG ISPR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:38 PM

Pakistan gave counselor access to Kulbhushan on its terms: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said that India agreed to Pakistan's terms on giving counselor access to Indian Navy Commander Kulbhushan Jadev following the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) and Geneva Convention

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said that India agreed to Pakistan's terms on giving counselor access to Indian Navy Commander Kulbhushan Jadev following the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) and Geneva Convention.

He told a press conference that earlier India had refused to accept counselor access for Kulbhushan, but later it accepted Pakistan's all five terms for the purpose, which included video recording of the proceeding of the meeting, besides allowing none other than Indian High Commission's official in Pakistan to meet Kulbhushan.

He said all the five points by Pakistan were in accordance with the international laws.

Related Topics

Pakistan India ISPR Geneva All Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates ..

11 minutes ago

Abe to Retain LDP Secretary-General, Policy Resear ..

3 minutes ago

President lauds services of FC Balochistan; writes ..

3 minutes ago

Basque wins Vuelta stage in home region breakaway

3 minutes ago

Australia star Smith marks first Test since concus ..

3 minutes ago

India virtually imposed war on Pakistan, Kashmir: ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.