Pakistan gems, jewelry have vast scope in Chinese market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has stressed the need for gems and jewelry export to China that would definitely benefit Pakistan economy, therefore Pakistani exporters must ensure international standards and quality to capture mega Chinese market.

This was stated in a meeting of PCJCC''s Export Promotion Committee chaired by the joint chamber's President Zarak Khan and also attended by Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif, according to PCJCCI spokesperson here Sunday.

Zarak Khan said that Pakistan had emerged as the fifth largest country of gemstones reservoirs, but unfortunately the country had not been able to get benefit from its natural resources due to lack of skills, technology, and knowledge for processing of the mining materials.

He said Pakistan had a potential yield of 800, 000 carats of Ruby, 87,000 carats of Emerald and five million carats of Peridot, which lay unutilized due to lack of appropriate cutting and polishing facilities in the country. Pakistan's Pink Topaz and Kashmir Ruby were unique items all over the world, especially the Pink Topaz was considered as one of the second highest valued mineral, he maitained.

On the occasion, Ghurki suggested collaboration with China, the world's largest consumer market for gems and jewelry, to learn the latest techniques for cutting and polishing of the gemstones, adding that national productivity organization (NPO) and Asian productivity organization should be taken on board.

Chinese professionals in this sector should be invited to train Pakistani labour force and mining engineers for manufacturing and designing state of the art jewelry in this vital segment of economy.

While, Salahuddin Hanif informed the meeting that China started capturing the attention of global jewelry industry since 1978 and with the passage of time China had turned to be a rapidly growing consumer market.

He said, in 1980, only 20,000 people throughout China were involved in the jewelry industry and 30 years later, more than three million were now employed in this field but rising costs of labour created challenges for the manufacturing sector, which had created a room for Pakistan in this area.

However, the executive committee pointed out that Chinese consumers were becoming more sophisticated in their shopping habits, they were moving away from traditional styles and were more inclined towards latest trends, quality, uniqueness and luxurious products. Therefore, Pakistani exporters would have to ensure international standards and quality to attain a niche in the Chinese market.