UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Georgia Affirm Desire To Explore Cooperation In Multiple Areas

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan, Georgia affirm desire to explore cooperation in multiple areas

Pakistan and Georgia affirmed their desire to explore mutually beneficial areas of cooperation with a special focus on trade and investment, tourism, education and information technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan and Georgia affirmed their desire to explore mutually beneficial areas of cooperation with a special focus on trade and investment, tourism, education and information technology.

The bilateral relations were discussed in the inaugural session of Pakistan-Georgia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Tbilisi on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili led the respective sides.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Georgia and Azerbaijan and senior officials from both sides were also present.

The two sides exchanged views on the state of play of bilateral relations. Both sides termed the inaugural session a stepping stone for diversified cooperation.

Noting the investor-friendly policies of the two countries, the foreign secretary highlighted immense potential for bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Georgia.

The two sides also formalized the bilateral political consultation mechanism with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

It was agreed that that the second session of the BPC would be held in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.

The foreign secretary also called on Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

Welcoming the inaugural round of consultations, the two sides expressed hope that it would lay the foundation of multifaceted cooperation between the two sides.

Separate meetings with the Deputy Minister of Justice and the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia were also held.

The foreign secretary also attended an interactive event with prominent business representatives of Georgian companies where he underscored the need for rigorous B2B networking to unlock the potential for cooperation between the Pakistan and Georgia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Business Education Tbilisi Azerbaijan Georgia Event From

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

7 minutes ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

7 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

7 minutes ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

7 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.