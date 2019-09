Pakistan, German Naval Chiefs discuss regional security

The German Naval Chief called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral interest, regional security and bilateral maritime cooperation came under discussion

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.The German Naval Chief appreciated the strong naval relations between Pakistan and Germany.

He reiterated to further strengthening these relations in future.Earlier, the visiting dignitary also laid the floral wreath at the martyrs' monument at Naval Headquarters.