Pakistan, German Relations Have Strengthened: Governor Tessori
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The flags of Pakistan and Germany were raised at Press Club Chowk (Fountain Chowk) in celebration of Germany's Unity Day on the instructions of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.
A spectacular fireworks display was also held on this occasion.
The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany have strengthened, with German investments helping to alleviate poverty and unemployment in the region, a communique said on Saturday.
He further remarked that by celebrating Germany Unity Day in a dignified manner, Pakistan is paying tribute to the growing ties between the two nations.
Later, on the Germany Unity Day event held at the German Consulate General, on behalf of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, a bouquet was presented to the German Consul General and extended best wishes.
