Pakistan-German ties in academy, research, agriculture sector to be fostered: German Ambassador

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday said that Pakistan and Germany ties in academy, research and agriculture sector would be fostered to get benefit from each other experiences

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday said that Pakistan and Germany ties in academy , research and agriculture sector would be fostered to get benefit from each other experiences.

He called on UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and addressed the deans and directors at the Meeting Room.

He underlined the importance of exchange program between both countries to enhance bilateral relations.

The ambassador said that agriculture sector was extremely important sector of any country. He also lauded the steps being taken on the part the UAF for the teaching, research and the agriculture sector.

He said that universities should shape policies for the development. He said that more and more Pakistanis were interested in either studying or conducting research in Germany.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr.

Muhammad Ashraf said that UAF was enjoying good relations with German institutes. He added that further strengthened ties would help open up new horizon of development and prosperity.

He said, "Agriculture is considered the backbone of our economy, which is contributing 19 percent to the Gross Domestic Product and providing manpower to 45 percent of the total population." He said that more than 90 percent of the farming community consisted of small farmers in Pakistan who could not afford the heavy cost machinery. The situation provoked the low productivity.

Ther VC also said that climate changes were posing a serious threat to agriculture sector. Keeping in view, new climate resilient varieties must be developed. High yielding, disease-free and capable to combat climate changes were imperative to move the agriculture towards development, he added.