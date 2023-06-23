Open Menu

Pakistan, Germany Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Trade, Investment

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Germany on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment and energy.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, here on the sidelines of New Global Financing Pact Summit.

The prime minister thanked Germany for its support to the flood-hit people of Pakistan, besides providing an economic support of 163 million Euros to the country.

The prime minister said the additional 27 million euros for the Benazir Income Support Programme were spent for the assistance to the flood victims and provision of food to them.

Lauding the development model of Germany, he said the progress achieved by the country was an inspiration for the developing countries.

"I am personally impressed by the development of Germany as a country and the hard work and resilience of the German nation," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed the hope that Germany would raise the voice of developing world on the issues like climate change and financial stress.

He said releasing the economic burden from the developing states would help uplifting their people.

The prime minister appreciated the services of German firms and non-governmental organizations operating in Pakistan.

Expressing his pleasure to meet the prime minister, the German chancellor conveyed good wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.

