Pakistan, Germany agree to strengthen bilateral relationship

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and Germany on Tuesday agreed to strengthen the bilateral relationship in multiple spheres by exploring new avenues to cooperation.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch and Germany's Permanent Representative to EU Ossowski Thomas Hans here.

In the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and political developments besides exploring new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.