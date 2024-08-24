Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan and Germany have a long history of cordial bilateral relations spanning over several decades.

The Chief Minister expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting of a German delegation led by their Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Mrs. Svenja Schulze to discuss promotion of economic and trade ties between Punjab and Germany.

She added, ”Pak-German economic relations are improving day by day.” She highlighted,”Cooperation of German companies in sectors like textiles is commendable.” Issues related to climate change and environmental protection were also discussed in the meeting.

CM Maryam expressed her gratitude for the German aid of €91.1 million for the flood victims of Punjab. She agreed on cooperation in clean energy and climate-friendly projects. She said,”Eradication of climate change and environmental pollution are among our priorities.” She added,”For the first time, Punjab has increased budget for environment by 400%.” She underscored that necessary measures are being taken to eliminate smog and other environmental pollution.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the German initiative of providing €24 million to Pakistan for sustainable energy. She said,”I appreciate Germany's support for achieving GSP Plus status.”

She said,”We are determined to gradually increase economic role of women in country's development,” adding that plug and play textile units and garments city projects will increase the economic independence of women.

She highlighted that skilled women will be able to get excellent employment in the garment industry.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that in the Vocational Training Center of Quaid-e-Azam business Park, women will be given training as well as scholarship. She added,”We are also emphasizing on the importance of empowering women in all sectors.”

Madam Chief Minister said that school meal program is being started to remove malnutrition in students of government schools in Punjab. She briefed the visiting German delegation about reforms in education and health sectors of Punjab.

German Minister Mrs. Svenja Schulze said that Punjab is a preferred province due to the potential of industry and skilled labor. She added that the presence and participation of women in parliament, government offices and other areas of life is commendable. She appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, especially her Garments City Project for the economic empowerment of women.

German Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Alfred Gunther Granas, Senior Policy Officer H.E. Antonia Felicitas Peters, Members of German Parliament Kant Gers Chau and Jürgen Kurtz included in the visiting German delegation.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Additional Secretary Sara Hayat were also present.