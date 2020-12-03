Pakistan, Germany jointly working in different sectors: German CG

German Consul General in Karachi Holger Ziegeler Thursday said that Pakistan and Germany are jointly working in different sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :German Consul General in Karachi Holger Ziegeler Thursday said that Pakistan and Germany are jointly working in different sectors.

Holger Ziegeler passed these remarks while addressing a CSS corner at Frere Hall here, said a statement.

Director General Parks Taha Salim and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that in German Civil Service, civil servants are trained to cope with any situation.

COVID-19 has slowed down the globalization but it should not get in between mutual relations of countries, he observed.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the German Consul General was welcomed by Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani who also apprised him about facilities being provided to the students.

Holger Ziegeler said that it is an excellent experience for him to meet the aspiring candidates for CSS examinations.

He said that learning is a continuous process in the life.

"Basically, I am a nuclear scientist and studied physics but when I decided to choose civil service, my seniors advised to me have knowledge of each and every thing," he added.

Comparing civil services in Germany and Pakistan, he said that unlike civil service in America and Europe, civil service is linked with practical work and experience.

He said that he had served in embassies in different countries and came to Pakistan in 2004.

He said that German foreign service works with companies of Germany and Pakistan and assit them in custom and legal matters.

German institutions especially German Development Corporation is working on different projects in Pakistan.

He also welcomed participation of women in CSS corner and said that women play crucial role in civil service.

Holger Ziegeler was of the view that youth should not be afraid of failure and keep striving for the success.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani expressed gratitude to the German Consul General for giving effective advices to the candidates.

He said that the journey from civil service to diplomacy is not an easy one but those who accept this challenge are commendable.

Shallwani said that appearances of German Consul General and British Deputy High Commissioner have boosted confidence of the aspirants and now they would prepare themselves for the examination with more passion.

The Administrator also presented a shield and traditional cap and Ajrak to Holger Ziegeler.