Pakistan gets $100m support for polio eradication; Dr. Nadeem Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday said that a support of $100 million had been obtained from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for the eradication of polio.

Addressing the “Reaching the last mile” forum related to Polio in COP-28 in UAE, the minister said that this was a major accomplishment. He said that the efforts towards the eradication of polio had achieved significant success.

He expressed special gratitude to the IDB, the United Arab Emirates and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their support in providing assistance for the eradication of polio.

Dr. Nadeem Jan pledged full determination for the eradication of polio from Pakistan.

He said that the grant allocated for the eradication of polio was being efficiently utilized, ensuring effective expenditure.

The minister said, "We are ensuring the fulfillment of the desired objectives for the eradication of polio with utmost certainty."

He added that for the eradication of polio, existing resources would be utilized in line with the broader agenda of Global Health Security.

The minister emphasized that our strategy for the eradication of polio was based on four practical pillars. The first pillar involves collaboration and engagement with all stakeholders, the second pillar focuses on integration, while the third pillar is innovation and fourth is investment sensitive operations, he added.