Pakistan gets $150 mln grants for climate projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan has received US$ 150 million grants from global donor agencies for its five different projects aiming to mitigate climate change risks in the region.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam at a press conference here on Thursday said in the past one year "we managed to get a US$ 35 million funding for Climate Smart Agriculture project, glacial lake outburst flooding (GLOF-II) mitigating project got US$ 40 million, Zero Emission Metro for Karachi received US$ 35 million grant".

He said the funding for the last two projects was in the pipeline namely the Kreditanstalt f�r Wiederaufbau (KfW) bank of Germany pledged US$ 12 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project and French Bank to give US$ 8 million where alongwith Agha Khan Foundation it would develop 8 tourism sites in Gilgit Baltistan to promote eco-tourism.

Amin said the Ministry of Climate Change had conducted a scientific research aimed at studying the impact of climate change in the country which had a detailed outlook of all the provinces. "The temperature of Pakistan due to global warming and if nothing done in the coming 40 years then its temperature will increase 1C more than the world which is quite alarming," he warned.

He informed that Pakistan was the seventh most vulnerable country facing the serious impacts of climate change. "The first step taken in this regard is 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision. Seven different plans have been received from all of the provinces where all arrangements have been lined up to implement the project," he added.

"The climate change risks faced by the country are higher as its 70 percent area is threatened to become desert if nothing critical done. If well-thought in time plans are implemented then Pakistan has the opportunity to turn 50 percent area into forests.Our government has decided to make the country green with forests," he maintained.

The Advisor said BTT in KP was globally recognized by key environmental institutions and agencies. United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) endorsed the BTT plantation targets in its recent report launched here.

"We are going to spend US$1 billion on 10BTT which is the biggest contribution made by any developing country in environmental preservation.

Around 3 billion trees will be planted across the country in its first phase," he told the media.

He said the second initiative was ban on plastic bags by August 14 across the federal capital which would be spread all over the country. "At present, 55 billion plastic bags are being produced in the country which gets deposited in the system and goes nowhere. "We have come to know that the ban has given rise to a new cottage industry of cotton bags by women which is a healthy and green income source," he remarked.

Amin mentioned that Plastic Bags Association representative said their orders had declined after the proclamation of ban on plastic bags which showed that public was also aware of its hazards and saying no to it.

The next thing, he said we have developed Clean Green Index under Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan programme. "Under this index all the provinces will be monitored by the ministry to identify clean and filthy provinces at district level in terms of waste management, cleanliness and tree cover. The winner or clean districts of the provinces would be financially rewarded. "We are going to organize a big ceremony after 14 August where the project will be launched and local governments are to be apprised on the initiative," he informed.

He said this initiative would help in generating millions of green jobs and a step towards green economy.

Amin said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed us to workout Electric Vehicle Policy which was all done and would be tabled for the federal cabinet's approval after Eid. "Electric Vehicles will cost cheaper than the regular fuel cars as 1/3 of its cost. Initially, 2-3 wheeler automobiles will be introduced and consequently the rest of the vehicles would be shifted to electric set up. Prime Minister has tasked us to convert 30 percent of the total traffic of the country on electric vehicles by 2030," he said.

He said the world has seen that Pakistan's government was committed to make the country green and clean.

He also criticized Indian atrocious initiatives carried out in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). "India has transgressed all of the global conventions and treaties which will lead to her debacle in all of its states as Kashmir Freedom Movement will strengthen further", he added.