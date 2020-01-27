UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Gets Eight Countries' Support In FATF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:58 PM

Pakistan has got the support of eight countries in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Monday. China has fully backed Pakistan in FATF, other countries including Indonesia, Malaysia,Turkey have already supported Pakistan in FATF.Hopefully Pakistan will get the support of 8 more countries, till the February session of FATF in Paris

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan and FATF officials met during the running month in Bejing and held talks for three days on different issues relating to FATF.The FATF team showed satisfaction on Pakistani initiatives, and appreciated the anti-money laundering and terror financing initiatives by Pakistan.

During these session Pakistani side updated FATF on the progress during last five months.Sources updated that after this session United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia also agreed to support Pakistan in FATF.

