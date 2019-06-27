UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Gets E.Saouma Award To Prevent Foot & Mouth Disease

Thu 27th June 2019

Pakistan on Thursday got E.Saouma award 2018-19 from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations for developing an effective National Control Programme (NPC) to prevent Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday got E.Saouma award 2018-19 from food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations for developing an effective National Control Programme (NPC) to prevent Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

The FAO handed over the award to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research at a ceremony held in Rome, Italy, a message received here said.

The award will encourage to pursue early endorsement of FMD control program by the World Organization of Animal Health (OIE) and to achieve FMD-PCP stage 3 soonest possible under new FMD program.

Besides, it would also help in achieving the ultimate objective of the country for accessing high end export markets for livestock and its products.

?Pakistan and FAO successfully implemented FMD program that resulted in low disease burden however with increased frequency of reporting of FMD cases in the country.

Under the initiative, the stage-2 of FMD was achieved, surveillance framework was developed, manpower was trained, vaccine and consumable were timely provided in the field and laboratories respectively.

FMD surveillance was further strengthened and its outbreaks were systematically investigated and characterized which enabled the country to procure FMD vaccine with matching strains of circulating virus in the field.

Under the programme, the intervention was made effective and efficient, moreover with the technical cooperation program of FAO, nine diagnostic laboratories in terms of reagents, essential equipment and training of at least two veterinarians from each laboratory were established.

?The awareness programmes were also designed and about 533 government veterinarians, 477 veterinary assistants, 55 senior veterinary officials, 486 veterinary students as well as faculty members and 57 staff of private dairy companies were trained and provided training about outbreak investigation, sample collection and dispatch and use of good quality vaccine.

Moreover, the TCP developed a project proposal titled risk-based FMD control in Pakistan and presented for funding, under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

This proposal was considered and approved by Central Development Working Party at the cost of Rs 763 million. FAO will implement this Program under unilateral Trust Fund (UTF) arrangement.

