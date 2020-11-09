UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Gets Historic Opportunity To Host 'MRCP Exams' Amid Covid-19: Sania Nishtar

Pakistan gets historic opportunity to host 'MRCP exams' amid Covid-19: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said that Pakistan was getting historic opportunity to host' MRCP (UK) PACES examinations amid Covid-19, where doctors to take high-quality examination in their own country for the first time

Talking to ptv news channel, she welcomed the British government's step that by they are providing us this facility where maximum number of doctors could be able to complete their postgraduate specialization in their own country.

She said PTI government was paying special attention to provide modern training facilities to specialist doctors and this year where all over the countries were passing through a critical time of Covid-19 situation and we are hosting 'MRCP exams' is a real pride for us.

She said as part of our commitment to improving patient care by ensuring high standards of education and training, I'm delighted that we're now able to offer our world-leading clinical examination to doctors in Pakistan.

She explained that the Royal College of Physicians is one of the most prestigious and oldest professional body dedicated to the field of medicine and training physicians and surgeons for betterment of medical field.

She said the MRCP was considered a "gold standard" qualification that groomed the career of many young postgraduates in Pakistan.

She hoped that these training courses will be set up across the country, and that communication skills of doctors will further gain more recognition in the medical curricula at all levels.

