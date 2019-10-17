Pakistan Gets Invitation to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been invited to the next year's Victory Day parade in Moscow, Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khallullah told Sputnik on Thursday.

Rusian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov invited the heads of all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in August to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

"This [invitation] was extended to all SOC members. Pakistan is a SOC member state and we received it too. That's all the information I have at the moment," the diplomat said.

Russia holds a military parade in Moscow's Red Square every year on May 9 to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany.