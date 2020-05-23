UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Gets Latest RT-PCR Machine From IAEA: PAEC

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:29 AM

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Friday said its efforts against the global pandemic (COVID-19) has started yielding results as the country received a latest Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The support from the Vienna-based IAEA would augment Pakistan's testing capacity for the COVID-19

"This valuable contribution of IAEA will surely help Pakistan increase its reliable testing capability for COVID-19," said the commission in a press release.

The PAEC has further requested IAEA to provide it with another such PCR machine, at a cost, as it is the latest of its kind in the world and first in the country.

"The IAEA, in response, has graciously agreed to give a complete second set including a large number of testing kits by more than doubling the amount provided by PAEC," it said.

At the request of Pakistan, the IAEA is providing the former with COVID-19 testing equipment worth more than 100,000 Euros.The equipment includes Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine, Biohazard Safety Level (BSL) level-3 cabinets, testing kits and related paraphernalia to help the country set up a complete testing laboratory.

The Technical Cooperation department of the Agency is leading this effort. Some of the equipment including the latest real-time PCR machine has already reached Pakistan.

"This kind gesture of the Agency shows its dedication to welfare of its Member States," the PAEC said, The PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI) is sending letter of thanks to Director General (DG) IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi for his special support to Pakistan. The Pakistan's Ambassador to Austria, on behalf of Chairman PAEC, would deliver the letter to the DG IAEA in person.

The generous support by the IAEA is a demonstration of the cordial relations between Pakistan and the Agency, besides showing the goodwill that Pakistan has earned so painstakingly over decades.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is among the founding members of IAEA and has been playing an active role in the Agency's programme since 1957. In the past, the Agency also played very effective role in control of pests that destroy agricultural produce all over the world through its technical cooperation programme.

