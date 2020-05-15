UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Gets License To Make Medicine For Coronavirus Patients: Dr Zafar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan gets license to make medicine for coronavirus patients: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan has got license to make newly developed medicine for treating the coronavirus patients, Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services announced on Friday.

The drug named Remdesivir will soon be manufactured locally under license from Gilead Sciences Inc, an American research based pharmaceutical company, he said addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

"This is a major success on public health and diplomatic front, as under the agreement Pakistan will supply this medicine to 127 developing countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic." Remdesivir will be registered on fast track basis by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) after fulfilling legal requirements. Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the United States food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on May 1, and approved by the Japanese authorities on May 8, Dr Zafar said.

"The production could commence as early as eight weeks, after necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, and the manufacturer is confident that it will produce sufficient quantities over time to serve the needs of the patients in Pakistan and abroad." Dr Mirza said globally only two countries, including Pakistan, have been allowed to manufacture this medicine.

He said that on May 12, Pakistani manufacturer BF Biosciences Limited, a subsidiary of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, successfully concluded its voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the manufacture and sale of 'Remdesivir' under Gilead's Global Patient Solutions Program to supply the product to affected developing countries.

The Gilead has signed non-exclusive voluntary license agreements with five South Asian manufacturers including BF Biosciences Limited from Pakistan. Under the agreements, the companies have a right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for Remdesivir to enable them to ensure product quality and to scale up production quickly.

Dr Mirza pointed out it was for the first time that a manufacturer from Pakistan had been included in a global supply solution of this nature.

The development represents an important step forward for Pakistan on the health, economic and diplomacy fronts. It would help provide citizens and frontline healthcare workers access to the latest treatment for the pandemic.

It also represented an important export opportunity for the country's pharmaceutical sector at a critically important period. Export of the drug to the developing world at this time of need would also position Pakistan to play its rightful role on the global stage of public health, he added.

The government appreciates this important licensing step by Gilead Sciences, and pledged to support the urgent availability of Remdesivir, he assured.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood said that the local manufacture of Remdisivir by BF Biosciences Limited represents an important export opportunity for the country's pharmaceutical sector at a critical period.

He said that export of the drug to the developing world at this time of need would also position Pakistan to play its rightful role on the global stage of public health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Company Sale United States May Commerce National University From Government Agreement Asia Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian markets mixed at end of a uneasy week

19 minutes ago

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

34 minutes ago

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

20 minutes ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

20 minutes ago

European equities rebound in early deals

20 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Bloc's Expansion Possible, Yet Iss ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.