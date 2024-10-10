Pakistan Girls Empowerment Forum Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Girl Guides Association National Headquarters on Thursday organized an event to launch “Pakistan Girls Empowerment Forum- Vision of the Future” to mark the International Day of the Girl.
As many as 500 students participated in the event.
The event was organized in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, the Ministry of Human Rights, and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child.
During the event, Girls experienced activities, regarding Health, Nutrition, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), Emotional Wellbeing, and Leadership. 70 Girl Empowerment Champions across Pakistan experienced these activities and replicated them with the rest of the Guides.
Mrs. Nuzhat Sadiq, Member of National Assembly was the Chief Guest of the Event.
She represented the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association welcomed her and the other Guests.
She briefed them about the program and activities of the Guiding. She said that Guiding is preparing leaders for tomorrow.
While experiencing the Guide program, the girls learn to step forward whenever there is a need. Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri also informed the guests about the current programs run by the Girl Guides Association which include Financial literacy, Badge against Child Domestic Labor, Project Stay Safe, etc.
She also briefed them about the health campaigns carried out by the Guides including Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention of TB, and Say No to Tobacco.
Ms. Mehek Naeem Member Punjab (NCRC) and Ms. Sharmeela Rassool, Deputy Country Representative UNICEF were among the speakers. Guides members and representatives of government departments and other organizations attended.
A Panel Discussion regarding “Inspiring the girls, sharing of experiences by role models” was part of the event. Mrs. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz Former Member National Assembly, Ms. Malika Noor Member of the Pakistan Women’s National Football Team, and Ms. Fahmida Khan Gender and Development Specialist, UNICEF were the panelists.
Their thought-provoking talk inspired and helped the girls to believe in themselves, dream big, and aspire for unconventional roles in the future.
The Chief Guest Mrs. Nuzhat Sadiq observed the panel discussion. She emphasized the need to develop Leadership skills in girls and appreciated the work Guides and Pakistan Girl Guides Association are doing in this regard. She said that all girls have the right to a safe, educated, healthy life.
If effectively supported during adolescence, girls can change the world as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders.
Realizing the power of adolescent girls upholds their rights today and promises a more equitable and prosperous future.
She said that the Girl Guides Association has been a transformative force, nurturing the potential of girls and young women, and equipping them with the skills, confidence, and resilience needed to lead and inspire.
Through their tireless efforts, they have created a safe and supportive environment where girls can thrive, dream big, and achieve their fullest potential.
During the event, Girl Champions expressed their vision for the future through painting.
A vision statement derived from the paintings was handed over to the Chief Guest to be presented to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two involved in online blackmailing arrested1 minute ago
-
75% challans of 2024 cases submitted in courts: SSP Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Yasir Niazi appointed as Legal Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Modi has made India unsafe place for Muslims, other minorities: Report2 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro visits civil hospital Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
QAU ranks among top 400 globally by Times World University Ranking 202512 minutes ago
-
Health department confirms 109 new dengue cases in province12 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over rules violations22 minutes ago
-
PARCO announces 40-day refinery turnaround for maintenance32 minutes ago
-
9th Thal jeep rally set to start from Nov 732 minutes ago
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point: Psychiatrist32 minutes ago
-
Man killed, six hurt on road32 minutes ago