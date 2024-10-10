Pakistan girls empowerment forum launched

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Girl Guides Association National Headquarters on Thursday organized an event to launch “Pakistan Girls Empowerment Forum- Vision of the Future” to mark the International Day of the Girl.

As many as 500 students participated in the event.

The event was organized in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, the Ministry of Human Rights, and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child.

During the event, Girls experienced activities, regarding Health, Nutrition, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), Emotional Wellbeing, and Leadership. 70 Girl Empowerment Champions across Pakistan experienced these activities and replicated them with the rest of the Guides.

Mrs. Nuzhat Sadiq, Member of National Assembly was the Chief Guest of the Event.

She represented the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association welcomed her and the other Guests.

She briefed them about the program and activities of the Guiding. She said that Guiding is preparing leaders for tomorrow.

While experiencing the Guide program, the girls learn to step forward whenever there is a need. Mrs. Maria Maud Sabri also informed the guests about the current programs run by the Girl Guides Association which include Financial literacy, Badge against Child Domestic Labor, Project Stay Safe, etc.

She also briefed them about the health campaigns carried out by the Guides including Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention of TB, and Say No to Tobacco.

Ms. Mehek Naeem Member Punjab (NCRC) and Ms. Sharmeela Rassool, Deputy Country Representative UNICEF were among the speakers. Guides members and representatives of government departments and other organizations attended.

A Panel Discussion regarding “Inspiring the girls, sharing of experiences by role models” was part of the event. Mrs. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz Former Member National Assembly, Ms. Malika Noor Member of the Pakistan Women’s National Football Team, and Ms. Fahmida Khan Gender and Development Specialist, UNICEF were the panelists.

Their thought-provoking talk inspired and helped the girls to believe in themselves, dream big, and aspire for unconventional roles in the future.

The Chief Guest Mrs. Nuzhat Sadiq observed the panel discussion. She emphasized the need to develop Leadership skills in girls and appreciated the work Guides and Pakistan Girl Guides Association are doing in this regard. She said that all girls have the right to a safe, educated, healthy life.

If effectively supported during adolescence, girls can change the world as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders.

Realizing the power of adolescent girls upholds their rights today and promises a more equitable and prosperous future.

She said that the Girl Guides Association has been a transformative force, nurturing the potential of girls and young women, and equipping them with the skills, confidence, and resilience needed to lead and inspire.

Through their tireless efforts, they have created a safe and supportive environment where girls can thrive, dream big, and achieve their fullest potential.

During the event, Girl Champions expressed their vision for the future through painting.

A vision statement derived from the paintings was handed over to the Chief Guest to be presented to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.