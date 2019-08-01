Pakistan gives formal offer to India for consular access to Jadhav on Aug 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Has made formal offer to India for consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav on August 2 and is awaiting response from the other side, the Foreign Office said Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan has made formal offer to India for consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav on August 2 and is awaiting response from the other side, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

"We have formally offered India to have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in line with the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing.

Indian serving navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is in the custody of Pakistan since he was arrested from Balochistan on March 3, 2016 and later convicted by the military court on charges of terrorism and espionage on April 10, 2017.

India on May 8, 2017 had approached ICJ, which in its final verdict on July 17, 2019 asked Pakistan to provide consular access to the detained Indian national under Vienna Convention.

The spokesman said Pakistan was awaiting response from India on its offer of consular access.

On India's intent to revoke Article 35A of its constitution, he said Pakistan would strongly oppose any move which aimed at changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir contrary to the UN Security Counsel resolutions.

He said India continued with its state policy of oppression against the people of Kashmir and mentioned that on this week's ceasefire violations, Pakistan had summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner for the third consecutive day.

He urged the international community to take notice of the blatant human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Afghan peace process, the spokesman said international community had acknowledged Pakistan's positive facilitatory role.

He said schedule of upcoming meeting between the Taliban leaders and Prime Minister Imran Khan was being worked out.

When asked about update regarding any visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Pakistan, he said no date could be confirmed at the moment, however said different departments were in touch to finalize it.

He termed as 'Pakistan's big success' the mediation by President Trump on Kashmir issue.

On sanctions imposed by the United States on Iranian Foreign Minister, the spokesman said Pakistan believed in resolving the matter through negotiations and diplomacy.