Pakistan gives great importance to relations with Belgium: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday said that the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Belgium spanned over many years and Islamabad gives a great importance to relations with Brussels.

The Sindh governor said this while talking to Ambassador of Belgium Charles Joseph M. Delogne, who called on him at the Governor House, here, today.

In the meeting, bilateral trade and economic cooperation, initiation of joint projects, and investment opportunities in various sectors especially energy were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh said that Belgium had always supported Pakistan in the European Union, which was valued by the Pakistani nation.

He said that he wants to further increase trade and investment.

The ambassador of Belgium said that the partnership with Pakistan would be made more effective and investment in various sectors in the province would be evaluated.