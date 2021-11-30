UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Gives Special Value To Its Economic Relations With Korea: Governor Imran Ismail

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor house here on Tuesday

The Consul General of the Republic of Korea Kim Haksung was also present on the occasion.

During the call-on, they discussed bilateral relations, promotion of cooperation in different fields, current situation of Covid-19 and other mutual interests, according to a Governor house communique.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan and the Republic of Korea had deep friendly relationships, which were becoming strong by time.

He said, 'Pakistan accords special importance to its economic relations with Korea.' Imran Ismail stated that Pakistan wished to promote relations with Korea in all fields and for that political and parliamentary relations' were significant in this regard.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo stressed the need for promoting relations among the people of the two countries.

He also desired the exchange of high-power trade delegations and holding of exhibitions.

He further said that the exchange of trade and cultural delegations would help develop bilateral relations.

