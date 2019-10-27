Pakistan giving unflinching support to Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said people of Pakistan on the black day against India reiterated their determination to express complete solidarity with Kashmiris and extend unflinching support to them.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said on this day Pakistanis along with their Kashmiri brothers observed black day against the forced occupation by India.

Kashmiris were facing the oppression and atrocities of India with courage and perseverance, she added.

The special assistant said, "We salute the Kashmiris for the unprecedented sacrifices for the right to self determination."India should know that a nation which stood on principles, truth and the right path could not be defeated with oppression, cruelty and weapons, she added.