Pakistan Goes Against US to Buy Oil From Russia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Pakistan wants to buy oil from Russia despite US attempts to shut the global market to Russian crude exports, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said.

"We told the American officials that America cannot stop us from buying oil from Russia because our neighboring country India is also buying oil from Russia," he was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

Dar, who spoke in Dubai on Sunday, said that Pakistan wanted the kind of deal on discounted oil that India has with Russia. Pakistan will approach Russia with its terms in the coming months, he said.

The Pakistani minister traveled to Washington in October for talks with international lenders. He also met officials of the US Department of State who made him aware of G7 plans to cap the price of Russian oil above the marginal production costs but well below the current prices.