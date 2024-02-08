Open Menu

Pakistan Goes To Elections Today Amid Numerous Challenges

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:59 AM

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges  

Over 128 million voters including 23.5 million new voters aged up to 25 years will exercise their power to vote today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) The nation is all set to elect new government through general elections on Thursday (today).

It is the country’s largest and 12th general elections in history, with polling stations set up nationwide to facilitate the democratic process.

Across the country, there are a total of 855 Constituencies for the national and all four provincial assemblies, boasting a record-breaking 17,816 candidates vying for various seats.

Among the candidates are 882 women and 4 transgender individuals, demonstrating a diverse spectrum of representation in the electoral landscape.

Over 128 million voters including 23.5 million new voters aged up to 25 years will exercise their power to vote today.

Polling will start from 8:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM without any interruption, with voters required to present their original identity cards.

The green ballot papers will be utilized for the National Assembly elections, while white papers will be used for provincial assemblies.

To ensure the integrity and security of the electoral process, 260 million ballot papers featuring special security features have been printed and distributed across the country.

A network of 90,675 polling stations has been set up throughout the country, with 27,628 designated as sensitive and 18,437 as highly sensitive.

A deployment of 500,000 security personnel including police, paramilitary forces, and the Pakistan Army has been arranged to maintain peace and security during the electoral process.

The result Management System (RMS) will be utilized to compile and manage election results, functioning seamlessly even without internet connectivity, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the electoral outcome.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Internet Army Police Vote Women All From Government Million

Recent Stories

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

1 hour ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

1 hour ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

1 hour ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

1 hour ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

1 hour ago
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

1 hour ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

1 hour ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

1 hour ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

1 hour ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

1 hour ago
 ECP suspends civil servant for video message

ECP suspends civil servant for video message

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan