Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Over 128 million voters including 23.5 million new voters aged up to 25 years will exercise their power to vote today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) The nation is all set to elect new government through general elections on Thursday (today).

It is the country’s largest and 12th general elections in history, with polling stations set up nationwide to facilitate the democratic process.

Across the country, there are a total of 855 Constituencies for the national and all four provincial assemblies, boasting a record-breaking 17,816 candidates vying for various seats.

Among the candidates are 882 women and 4 transgender individuals, demonstrating a diverse spectrum of representation in the electoral landscape.

Over 128 million voters including 23.5 million new voters aged up to 25 years will exercise their power to vote today.

Polling will start from 8:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM without any interruption, with voters required to present their original identity cards.

The green ballot papers will be utilized for the National Assembly elections, while white papers will be used for provincial assemblies.

To ensure the integrity and security of the electoral process, 260 million ballot papers featuring special security features have been printed and distributed across the country.

A network of 90,675 polling stations has been set up throughout the country, with 27,628 designated as sensitive and 18,437 as highly sensitive.

A deployment of 500,000 security personnel including police, paramilitary forces, and the Pakistan Army has been arranged to maintain peace and security during the electoral process.

The result Management System (RMS) will be utilized to compile and manage election results, functioning seamlessly even without internet connectivity, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the electoral outcome.