Pakistan Going Through A Test: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 11:56 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that Pakistan was going through a test and everybody, including democratic forces, media and establishment would have to work for formation of a government which was reflective of the aspirations of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that Pakistan was going through a test and everybody, including democratic forces, media and establishment would have to work for formation of a government which was reflective of the aspirations of the people.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said democracy would not be allowed to be hijacked at the hands of vested interests. "May Allah guide us. Ameen."

