Pakistan Going To Produce Surplus Sugar This Year: Muzzammil Aslam

Focal Person of the Finance Ministry Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday said that the Pakistan was going to produce surplus sugar this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 )

Addressing to a press conference on sugar prices at Karachi Press Club here, he said that 15000 tons sugar was consumed daily in the country out of it 6000 tons was consumed at household level and 9000 tons at commercial level.

The Focal person said that the crushing of sugarcane began in the country from the month of October and the sugar mills continue to work from four to five months.

He said that the crushing of sugarcane should start from October 15 in Sindh, which had not started so far.

Muzzammil said that the sugar mills started crushing sugarcane in Punjab from November 15.

He said that the government had imported around 3 lac tons of sugar and further would also reach in a few days.

He said that the government had fixed the price of sugar at Rs90 and had started crackdowns on profiteers and hoarders, who were selling it at a rate of Rs150 to Rs160.

Muzzammil said that the sugar was not a Federal subject. He said that the provinces decided of their sugarcane rates and started crushing on their own.

