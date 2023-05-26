UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Got Independence Due To Martyrs' Sacrifices: UGI Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan got independence due to martyrs' sacrifices: UGI chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan secured its independence due to sacrifices of martyrs, and it will ever exist on the world map as its valiant forces are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of its protection.

This was stated by Chairman Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram at a ceremony, held here on Friday. He said that the martyred were a precious asset to the country and pride for the nation. He said that the observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada Pakistan (Pakistan Martyrs Reverence Day) across country on Thursday clearly showed that people of Pakistan give unparalleled respect to martyrs of the country. He said the nation pledged on the day that it would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Their enthusiasm also exhibited their pledge that they would always stand beside their armed forces in every difficult time. He also stressed the need for inculcating the love for country's heroes among students.

Unique Group Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan and Director Prof Wasim Anwar also spoke at the ceremony and paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation.

The ceremony was attended by General Manager Unique Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haq and head Co-Curricular Department Naveed Tariq, teachers and a large number of students.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Martyrs Shaheed Independence Amjad Ali Media Love

Recent Stories

Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

24 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

25 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

43 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago
 OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador fo ..

OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.