Pakistan got independence due to martyrs' sacrifices: UGI chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan secured its independence due to sacrifices of martyrs, and it will ever exist on the world map as its valiant forces are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of its protection.

This was stated by Chairman Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram at a ceremony, held here on Friday. He said that the martyred were a precious asset to the country and pride for the nation. He said that the observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada Pakistan (Pakistan Martyrs Reverence Day) across country on Thursday clearly showed that people of Pakistan give unparalleled respect to martyrs of the country. He said the nation pledged on the day that it would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Their enthusiasm also exhibited their pledge that they would always stand beside their armed forces in every difficult time. He also stressed the need for inculcating the love for country's heroes among students.

Unique Group Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan and Director Prof Wasim Anwar also spoke at the ceremony and paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation.

The ceremony was attended by General Manager Unique Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haq and head Co-Curricular Department Naveed Tariq, teachers and a large number of students.